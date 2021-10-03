Rhumbline Advisers Sells 473 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

FDBC stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $70.97.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

