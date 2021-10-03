CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of CEL-SCI worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the second quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth $177,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 31.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.22. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

