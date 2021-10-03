Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 167.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

