8,259 Shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

