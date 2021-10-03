4,679 Shares in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Franklin FTSE Russia ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. Franklin FTSE Russia ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $33.42.

