6,564 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $52.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

