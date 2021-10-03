Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,402 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 113.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $979,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

