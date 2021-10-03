Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

