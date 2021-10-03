Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.38.

Shares of YGRAF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)

