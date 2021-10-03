Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.38.

Shares of YGRAF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

