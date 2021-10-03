Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,078 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 351.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 46,202 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

