Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of EMCORE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth $288,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 207,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 116,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

In other news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

