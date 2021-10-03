Rhumbline Advisers Has $340,000 Stock Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Akouos were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akouos by 13.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Akouos by 68.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akouos by 458.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akouos alerts:

AKUS stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Akouos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.