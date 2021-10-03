Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $2,559,538.50 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

