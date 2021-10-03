SEA (NYSE:SE) Now Covered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SE. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.77.

SEA stock opened at $319.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.44 and its 200-day moving average is $275.53. SEA has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 328.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 37.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,693 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

