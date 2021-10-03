Raymond James Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $315.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $285.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $180.69 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

