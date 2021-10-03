Wedbush Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $85.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $171,935,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.