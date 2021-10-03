PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

