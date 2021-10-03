Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 110,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,267. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $364,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $32,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

