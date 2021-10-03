Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,829.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.