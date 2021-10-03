ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 216,985 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,175,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

