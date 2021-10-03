Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 5,875 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $25.98 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $701.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

