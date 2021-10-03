Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $98,277,453.75 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RVI stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Retail Value Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Retail Value by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after buying an additional 602,196 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Value by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 316,959 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,529,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

