Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 1,568.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 85.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 88,059 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 145.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 121,389 shares during the period. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

SB opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

