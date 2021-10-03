DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $709.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.18. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 82.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

