Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Park Aerospace news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.91. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

