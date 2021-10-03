Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Shares of VOC opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC).

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.