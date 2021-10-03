J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on JSAIY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

