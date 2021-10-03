PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth approximately $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

