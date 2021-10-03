Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $136.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. Xylem has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

