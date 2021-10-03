Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAO. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Youdao has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 43.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.