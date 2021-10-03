Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Up 90.5% in September

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the August 31st total of 288,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NYSE SII opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $942.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sprott by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sprott by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

