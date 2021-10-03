Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Up 92.0% in September

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at $779,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $44.30 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

