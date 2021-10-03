VTB Capital Downgrades Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to Hold

VTB Capital cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OGZPY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

