Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

