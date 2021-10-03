South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.70 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.85. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

