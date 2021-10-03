Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

