Critical Contrast: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) versus Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Beachbody and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Beachbody
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Home Bistro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
17.4% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Beachbody and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Beachbody
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Home Bistro
|-225.13%
|N/A
|-571.16%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Beachbody and Home Bistro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Beachbody
|N/A
|N/A
|-$7.92 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Home Bistro
|$1.34 million
|29.70
|-$1.24 million
|N/A
|N/A
Home Bistro has higher revenue and earnings than Beachbody.
Summary
Beachbody beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
About Home Bistro
Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
