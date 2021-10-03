MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 1823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Specifically, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,184,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

