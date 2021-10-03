Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $647.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.