Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBERY. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

