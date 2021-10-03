Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTM. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 79.1% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 72,333 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 26.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at $276,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

