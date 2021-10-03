Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDVKY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after buying an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

