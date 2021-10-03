Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce $34.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROVR stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

