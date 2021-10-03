Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

IBM stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

