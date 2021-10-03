PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

NYSE PVH opened at $106.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

