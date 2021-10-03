Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BCYP stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Big Cypress Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,892,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,842,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 533,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

