Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.34% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:RCOR opened at $9.16 on Friday. Renovacor has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

