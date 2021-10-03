Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Oxurion stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Oxurion has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $2.92.
Oxurion Company Profile
