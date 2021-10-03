Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Oxurion stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Oxurion has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Oxurion Company Profile

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

