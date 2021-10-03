Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tesco stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

