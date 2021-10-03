Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 284,289 shares.The stock last traded at $47.71 and had previously closed at $47.71.

Several brokerages have commented on ECHO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions.

